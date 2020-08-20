WHO, UNICEF urge African countries to reopen schools safely

“We must not be blind-sided by our efforts to contain COVID-19 and end up with a lost generation. Just as countries are opening businesses safely, we can reopen schools,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

“Schools have paved the way to success for many Africans. They also provide a safe haven for many children in challenging circumstances to develop and thrive,” she said at a virtual press conference Thursday.

“The long-term impact of extending the school shutdown risks even greater harm to children, their future and their communities,” said UNICEF regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mohamed M. Malick Fall.

Reopening schools has been particularly challenging in Africa, where millions of children attend crowded classrooms, and schools often lack running water and proper toilets. In sub-Saharan Africa, only a quarter of schools have basic hygiene services, according to a WHO and UNICEF report assessing progress on these facilities between 2009 and 2018.