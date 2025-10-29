WHO says over 460 people reportedly killed at a hospital taken by Sudanese paramilitary forces

He said the WHO was “appalled and deeply shocked” by the reports.

Sudanese residents and aid workers have revealed harrowing details of atrocities by the Rapid Support Forces, fighting since 2023 to take over Africa’s third largest nation, after they seized the army’s last stronghold in Darfur after over 500 days of siege.

The Sudan Doctors Network, a medical group tracking the war, said RSF fighters on Tuesday “cold-bloodedly killed everyone they found inside the Saudi Hospital, including patients, their companions, and anyone else present in the wards.”

“The Janjaweed showed no mercy for anyone,” said Umm Amena, a mother of four children who fled the city on Monday after two days, using a Sudanese term for the RSF.