White Sox acquire right-hander Jordan Hicks from Boston for prospect Gage Ziehl

“He’s got a chance to really impact our starting rotation this year,” Getz said. “He’s a guy that we feel can be a starter in the big leagues for a long time and help us win games."

Boston also will send two players to be named and cash to Chicago in the deal that will bring right-handed prospect Gage Ziehl and a player to the Red Sox. Hicks had been owed $25 million over the next two seasons, a liability that came with a hefty payroll tax for Boston.

Hicks, 29, was 1-2 with an 8.20 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Red Sox last season after losing his job in the Giants rotation and coming to Boston in the deal that sent All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to San Francisco. He went on the injured list as of Sept. 4 with right shoulder tendinitis and did not pitch again.

In all, Hicks is 17-35 with a 4.41 ERA in a seven-year career that also includes time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Getz said he is hoping that Hicks can get healthy and earn a spot in the starting rotation, but “at his floor, I think we got a guy that can really help us in the bullpen.” The White Sox had the fewest saves, 25, in the majors last season.

“I am fine with either role,” Hicks said on a conference call with reporters. “I think we are on the same page, so we will see how the role ends up."

Boston had been searching for hitting this offseason — even before losing third baseman Alex Bregman as a free agent — but instead signed lefty Ranger Suárez as a free agent and picked up righty Sonny Gray in a trade with the Cardinals. The moves left them with a potential pitching glut — along with a potential luxury tax bill — and the opportunity to move some arms for hitters.

The White Sox traded center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets last month, and Getz said they would reinvest the $20 million in savings in the team. He then signed right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to a two-year, $20 million deal and added Hicks.

Sandlin, a 24-year-old righty, is 13-12 with a 4.38 ERA in four minor league seasons. To make room for Hicks and Sandlin on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated right-hander Jairo Iriarte and catcher Drew Romo for assignment.

Ziehl is a 22-year-old 11th-round draft pick who has pitched one game above Class A.

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen in Chicago contributed to this report.

