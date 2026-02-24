White scores 23 as No. 14 Kansas rebounds with 69-56 win over No. 5 Houston

Tre White scored a season-high 23 points and No. 14 Kansas bounced back from a surprising defeat with a 69-56 victory over No. 5 Houston
Kansas guards Tre White (3) and Darryn Peterson (22) celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas guards Tre White (3) and Darryn Peterson (22) celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Sports
By DAVID SMALE – Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tre White scored a season-high 23 points and No. 14 Kansas bounced back from a surprising defeat with a 69-56 victory over No. 5 Houston on Monday night.

Freshman star Darryn Peterson added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting in 30 minutes for the Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12), who fell six spots in this week's AP Top 25 following an 84-68 loss at home Saturday to unranked Cincinnati.

Bryson Tiller had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Kansas, which handed the scuffling Cougars (23-5, 11-4) their third consecutive defeat — all against top-15 opponents.

Houston hadn't dropped three straight games since 2017.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

In Other News
1
49-year-old man is victim of fatal Middletown shooting
2
One of nation’s most-hazardous railroad crossings is in Fairfield, and...
3
Butler County Courthouse closed following fire in basement
4
87 streets in Butler County to get repaved; engineer says costs are...
5
Would ending TPS for Haiti hurt or help local, national economy?