White House is mulling options to prevent airline furloughs

Airlines and their labor unions have lined up support from bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate. However, the fate of the proposal is uncertain because negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats over a larger virus-relief package have stalled.

Meadows said Trump has spoken with people at American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said Meadows’ remarks indicate that the lobbying by airline unions is working. She said, however, that “executive orders will not save our jobs,” and that approval by Congress is still needed.

When Washington first approved airline aid, it was designed to help the carriers survive until air travel and ticket sales improved. While there was a pickup in late spring, the recovery stalled in July and August.

More ominously, the industry's global trade group, the International Air Transport Association, predicts that air travel won't return to 2019 levels until 2024. That could set the stage for many more rounds of lobbying for additional aid.