Where will fans find NBA games on TVs or streaming devices this season? The league has an answer

“Like the other partners, we’ll be happy to promote the full schedule of NBA and make people aware of where to find the great NBA product across the other two partners, Amazon and ESPN,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said. “So, we’re ready to work as one to make that happen.”

With some slight deviation along the way, a good rule of thumb for how the national television schedule in the NBA will go this season looks like this: Peacock on Mondays, NBC and Peacock on Tuesdays, ESPN on Wednesdays and Prime Video on Fridays. Starting around the midseason point, there will be more Prime Video offerings on Thursdays, with Saturdays being shared by ABC, ESPN and Prime Video. Sundays will see a combination of ABC, ESPN and NBC/Peacock.

There will be some innovations, such as some games having an analyst seated near the team bench and not with the person calling play-by-play, as is typically the case. The NBA's app will also now offer scores in as close to real time as possible, with the graphic elements there including a live clock — all done with virtually no latency.

“It was one of the discussions we had with our media partners, not just the cost of the games — and I think most people are conditioned to paying a certain amount for high-value content — but also the discovery of those games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month. “Again, I’m a fan of many different sports. I think we’ve all had that experience where you’re going to Google to find the game you want to watch because the world has changed it’s not just automatically in the place you thought it would be.”

The league said Friday it has come up with a way to help the what-game-is-where issue, with the launch of a digital initiative it calls “Tap to Watch.” It will direct fans — seamlessly, the league hopes — to “live NBA games from league, team and a range of popular third-party digital platforms, including all national games on ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Prime Video, as well as nearly all local games.”

The opening night doubleheader — Houston at Oklahoma City in ring night for the champion Thunder, followed by Golden State at the Los Angeles Lakers — will be on Peacock and NBC, the first NBA regular-season games on that network in more than 20 years.

Jordan, the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, will be “a special contributor” for NBC and it seems likely that he’ll be part of opening night in some way.

“Stay tuned Tuesday night,” Flood said.

ESPN and ABC will keep the league’s top package, which includes the NBA Finals. ABC has carried the finals since 2003.

ESPN/ABC will air nearly 100 regular-season games, as will NBC — including on Sunday nights once the NFL season has ended. Prime Video will have exclusive global coverage of 66 regular-season NBA games, plus all knockout-round games in the NBA Cup and rights to the entirety of the play-in tournament.

