What states are doing in the battle over congressional maps as Texas pursues plan Trump sought

Changing congressional maps in a bid to ensure one party’s victory over another — called gerrymandering — has typically been done more furtively, and immediately after a census. But President Donald Trump's call for Texas to redraw the maps to better ensure that Republicans retain control of the House has blown the lid off the practice. Trump is trying to avoid losing control of Congress and, with it, prospects for his policy goals in the latter part of his term.

Here is a rundown of what states are doing.

Texas Democrats return after two-week walkout

Democratic state House members left Texas for two weeks to scuttle a special session on redistricting. But after that session ended Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott quickly called another one.

Democrats returned to the Capitol on Monday, satisfied they had made their point after California Democrats released proposed maps intended to increase Democrats’ advantage there by five seats, effectively neutralizing any Republican gains in Texas.

Their return allows Texas Republicans to press forward with redistricting.

California Democrats propose retaliation

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that the state will move forward with its own congressional redistricting. A proposal released Friday the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee would reshape House district lines to strengthen the Democratic advantage in that state.

Unlike Texas, California has an independent commission that handles redistricting after the census each decade, which is typically when districts are reshaped to account for population shifts. Any changes would first need the approval of state lawmakers and voters.

Lawmakers are meeting this week to consider a redistricting plan to put to voters at a November special election.

Missouri Republicans take steps toward redistricting

At Trump's urging and partly in response to California's threats, Missouri's Republican majority is preparing for a special session on congressional redistricting

A document obtained by The Associated Press shows the state Senate has received a $46,000 invoice for software licenses and staff training for redistricting.

While Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe hasn't officially announced a special session, Republican House Majority Leader Alex Riley told the AP it is “pretty likely” to happen. Riley added that he has had discussions with White House staff about it.

Republicans hold six of Missouri’s eight congressional seats. The party could target a Democratic-held district in Kansas City to pick up another seat.

In justifying the redistricting, Missouri Republicans accused neighboring Illinois of rigging its maps and pointed to Democratic-tilted maps elsewhere.

New York Democrats try to change state law

New York, similar to California, has an independent commission that changes the political maps only after every census. But state Democrats have introduced legislation to allow mid-decade redistricting.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said that if Texas proceeds, “we must do the same.”

But the soonest new maps could be in place would be for the 2028 elections. That is because the proposal would require an amendment to the state constitution, a change that would have to pass the Legislature twice and be approved by voters.

Maryland Democrats promise a response to Texas

Maryland House Majority Leader David Moon, a Democrat, says he will sponsor legislation to trigger redistricting if Texas or any other state holds redistricting ahead of the census.

Florida's governor hints at support for redistricting