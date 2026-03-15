Westbrook has triple-double in Kings' 118-109 win as Clippers lose Leonard to sprained ankle

Leonard was injured with 9:27 left in the fourth quarter when he was guarding DeRozan and landed awkwardly before backpedaling a few steps and tumbling to the court. He popped up quickly, but limped noticeably to the Clippers' bench before heading to the locker room. Leonard didn't return to the game and there was no immediate word on whether he might miss time.

Precious Achiuwa added 25 points and 13 rebounds, Maxime Raynaud had 23 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 15 for the Kings, who have won three of their last four games.

Darius Garland added 25 points and Bennedict Mathurin had 24 for Los Angeles, which had won its last five at home.

The game was close early and tied at 39 with 7:04 left in the second quarter, but Sacramento took over from there. The Kings led 68-54 at halftime and made it a 20-point game — their largest lead of the game — at 90-70 on Plowden's 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the third quarter.

But the Clippers, even without Leonard, stormed back in the fourth and cut the deficit to 103-100 on a pullup basket by Mathurin with 4:15 remaining. But Sacramento outscored Los Angeles 15-9 the rest of the way to seal the win.

Up next

Kings: Host Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Clippers: Host San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA