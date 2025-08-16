“West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation’s capital,” Morrisey said. “The men and women of our National Guard represent the best of our state, and this mission reflects our shared commitment to a strong and secure America.”

The move comes as federal agents and National Guard troops have begun to appear across the heavily Democratic city after Trump's executive order Monday frump federalizing local police forces and activating about 800 D.C. National Guard troops for his plan.

Maj. Gen. James Seward, West Virginia's adjutant general, said in a statement that members of the state's National Guard “stand ready to support our partners in the National Capital Region” and that the Guard's “unique capabilities and preparedness make it an invaluable partner in this important undertaking.”

Federal agents have appeared in some of the city’s most highly trafficked neighborhoods, garnering praise, pushback and alarm from local residents and leaders across the country.

City leaders, who are obliged to cooperate with the president’s order under the federal laws that direct the district’s local governance, have sought to work with the administration though have bristled at the scope of the president’s takeover.