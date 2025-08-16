West Virginia sends hundreds of National Guard members to Washington at Trump team's request

Gov. Patrick Morrisey, R-W.Va., said in a post Saturday on X that he was deploying “300-400 skilled personnel” from the West Virginia National Guard to support Trump's "initiative to make D.C. safe and beautiful.”

Morrissey said the step reflects “our commitment to a strong and secure America.”

The deployment is under the comment of the state's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jim Seward.

“We stand ready to support our partners in the National Capital Region and contribute to the collective effort of making our nation’s capital a clean and safe environment," he said in a statement. "The National Guard’s unique capabilities and preparedness make it an invaluable partner in this important undertaking.”

The governor's office said the Guard will provide “mission-essential equipment” and “specialized training” as directed.