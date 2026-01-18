Wembanyama helps Spurs fend off season-high 55 points from Edwards as Spurs top Timberwolves

De'Aaron Fox added 25 points and 12 assists as San Antonio avoided a season sweep of its three-game set against Minnesota. Keldon Johnson added 20 points for the Spurs.

Edwards had 26 points in the fourth quarter, going 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and nearly completed a repeat of Minnesota's last game against San Antonio.

Edwards drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds on Jan. 11 as San Antonio blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter in losing 104-103 at Minnesota.

Edwards' late barrage was needed after the Spurs set a season-high in the first half.

The Spurs shot 57% from the field in outscoring the Wolves 48-22 in the second quarter. It was San Antonio’s highest scoring quarter since 1987 and fourth most in franchise history for any quarter.

Wembanyama was 3 for 5 on 3-pointers in scoring 23 points in the first half, matching his season high for points in any half.

The Timberwolves rallied, as they did Jan. 11, outscoring the Spurs 40-27 in the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 9-2 run capped by a 3-pointer in the corner that Edwards punctuated by pounding his chest at the sellout crowd.

Wembanyama was scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the third quarter but ended with a flourish on a driving dunk to close the period.

