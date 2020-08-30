Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

Wildfires are so bad in the western United States that about 200 active duty U.S. Army soldiers are being mobilized to help fight them, said officials with the National Interagency Fire Center. This is the first active duty mobilization for wildfire support since 2018.

More than 5,900 square miles (15,280 square kilometers) have burned so far this year, and 105 large wildfires are burning across the western United States.

In California, about 170,000 people were under evacuation orders at the peak of the fires.

But a heat wave eased this week, and in the past few days cooler, more humid weather patterns slowed the spread of three massive complexes of wildfires in Northern California as aid poured in from out of state and California National Guard troops joined the fight.

Evacuation orders for more than 20,000 people were lifted over the past 24 hours in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, where a massive blaze caused by lightning was 27% surrounded, fire officials announced.

Three people reported missing in evacuation zones had been found, but there was a new report of one missing person, Santa Cruz County sheriff's Chief Deputy Chris Clark said.

The fire has burned at least 575 homes. But the tally could rise, and about 52,000 people remained evacuated. Clark could not say exactly when they would be allowed back home.

Clark also reported that firefighters doing mop-up work and putting out spot fires around a golf course found an open tool box containing an apparent pipe bomb. A bomb squad detonated the device, and detectives are investigating, Clark said.

In the eastern San Francisco Bay Area, a fire that has burned in seven counties was 40% surrounded.

Parts of Solano County and Lake County, north of San Francisco, began allowing people back home on Thursday. Solano opened additional areas Friday morning.

Evacuation orders in the wine counties of Napa and Sonoma were lifted Wednesday for about 35,000 people who had been told to leave after lightning ignited dozens of blazes more than a week ago. The fire complex, which is 35% contained, has killed five and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

___

Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

A burnt American flag blows in the breeze as the moon rises in the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jane Tyska Credit: Jane Tyska

A destroyed home is seen on a burnt hillside off Berryessa Knoxville Road in Lake Berryessa, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jane Tyska Credit: Jane Tyska

Artist Marcia Ritz, 77, pauses while looking through the rubble of her manufactured home at the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa trailer park in Lake Berryessa, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jane Tyska Credit: Jane Tyska

In this Aug. 26, 2020 photo, Carol and Bruce Schafer look over what remains of their home along Cantelow Road that was destroyed by the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Vacaville, Calif. In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Anda Chu Credit: Anda Chu

Sun rays are highlighted by smoke from the CZU Lighting Complex Fire as remains of a house sit on a parcel off Vick Drive near Empire Grade in Bonny Doon, Calif., on Thursday, Aug., 27, 2020. In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Ray Chavez Credit: Ray Chavez

In this Aug. 26, 2020 photo, Carol Schafer walks past what remains of her home along Cantelow Road destroyed by the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Vacaville, Calif. In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Anda Chu Credit: Anda Chu

In this Aug. 26, 2020 photo, a Volkswagen Beetle destroyed during the LNU Lightning Complex fires is photographed along Shale Peak Lane in Vacaville, Calif. In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Anda Chu Credit: Anda Chu