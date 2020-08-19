Weather Channel app to change practices after LA lawsuit

“The Weather Company has always been transparent about its use of location data. We fundamentally disagreed with this lawsuit from the start, and during the case we showed that the claims were baseless," spokesperson Melissa Medori said in a statement. "However, in recognition of IBM’s long-standing relationship with Los Angeles and our history of providing technology solutions to improve its operations, we are donating technology to help the city and county deal with COVID-19 relief and contact tracing efforts.”

The app advertises that it has more than 50 million users. Previously, Feuer said 80% of users agreed to allow access to their location data because disclosures on how the app uses geolocation data were buried within a 10,000-word privacy policy and not revealed when they downloaded the app.

Although the settlement does not require it, IBM has agreed to donate $1 million worth of technology to Los Angeles County and the city to help with contract tracing and data storage during the coronavirus pandemic, Feuer said.

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo, is a mobile phone with The Weather Channel app location preference page in Los Angeles. The operator of The Weather Channel mobile app has agreed to change how it informs users about its location-tracking practices and sale of personal data as part of a settlement with the Los Angeles city attorney's office, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File) Credit: Brian Melley Credit: Brian Melley