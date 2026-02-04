Washington Post eliminates sports department and reduces overseas journalists, AP source says

The troubled Washington Post has begun implementing large-scale cutbacks, including eliminating its sports department and shrinking the number of journalists it stations overseas.
The changes were announced in a Zoom meeting with staff on Wednesday by executive editor Matt Murray. That’s according to a person who listened to the call but was not authorized to speak with the media and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
