Washington Commanders' return to DC clears another hurdle with preliminary council approval

Bowser negotiated an initial plan with Commanders owner Josh Harris in April, with the team contributing $2.7 billion and the city investing roughly $1.1 billion for the stadium, housing, green space and a sportsplex on land bordering the Anacostia River.

“We are one step closer to securing a sure path to transforming 180 acres of land, which has been our promise to D.C. residents all along,” Bowser said Friday.

The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but aim to open a new venue in 2030.

“Today's approval by the council is transformational for D.C. and brings the Commanders back to our spiritual home,” Harris said in a statement. “Like many fans, RFK was the site of memories that fueled my love for this team and this city. Now we're closer than ever to reigniting that energy for a new generation.”

The bill still faces a process called second reading and must be approved again in a vote that is expected in September. And its advancement Friday was not without some reservations. Councilmember Robert White Jr., who opposed the bill, had three amendments rejected. But one of them, proposing stronger penalties if the team fails to deliver on development commitments, drew a sympathetic response from the panel.

“I want to see us do better than where we are, between now and second reading,” said Councilmember Charles Allen, who supported the bill at this stage. “I think you're going to hear enough voices on this dais that want to see us continue to work on this between first and second reading, to continue to make this better. ... The promises made have to be delivered, and we need to safeguard (so) that happens.”

Councilmembers Zachary Parker and Janeese Lewis George supported the measure after announcing earlier in the day that a contract agreement between the Commanders and union partners had been signed.

The ownership group led by Harris has been considering locations in Washington, Maryland and Virginia since buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. Congress passed a bill transferring the RFK Stadium land to the city that was signed by then-President Joe Biden in early January.

That paved the way for possibly replacing the old stadium with a mixed-use development, including the new playing field for the Commanders.

However, President Donald Trump last month threatened to block federal support for the stadium project unless the team reverted to its former name, Redskins. The debate over the team's nickname did not come up during Friday's council meeting, although Councilmember Anita Bonds did stress the need to pass this legislation as a way of avoiding possible federal intervention.

“The land was transferred to us via a bill that passed Congress and signed by President Joe Biden two weeks before he left office. I don't need to remind everyone that times are very different now," Bonds said. "There is new leadership in our federal government, a new party controlling Congress, and perhaps others across the country and region that may be waiting for us to not approve this deal, so that they can take over. And trust me — if that happens, D.C. gets nothing."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl