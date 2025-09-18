Warsaw turns to Ukraine for drone warfare expertise after Russian drones enter Polish airspace

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said he and his visiting Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz signed a memorandum to create a joint working group for uncrewed systems.

The neighbors will jointly test new methods of intercepting drones, exchange military experience in the field of drone warfare, and work to ensure more compatibility between the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces, Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Last week’s Russian incursion into Poland, which caused NATO to send fighter jets to shoot down the drones, heightened tensions in Eastern Europe about Moscow's territorial ambitions. The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued despite months of U.S. efforts to stop it, including a U.S.-Russia summit meeting in Alaska.

NATO announced it was strengthening its defensive posture on its eastern flank bordering Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Moscow, meanwhile, showcased its conventional and nuclear military power in long-planned exercises with Belarus that fueled Western concerns about Russia's intentions.

The Ukrainian and Polish government ministers also signed in Kyiv an agreement to work together more closely on defense.

“We are taking our security cooperation to a new level in response to Russian terror, which threatens Ukraine and other European countries,” Shmyhal said.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down or jammed 48 out of 75 Russian drones launched at the country overnight, the air force said Thursday.

Rail infrastructure was again hit, part of a recent pattern of strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that strikes on energy and railway infrastructure are meant to disrupt supply lines and create social tension.

Ukraine has been developing long-range drones and missiles that seek to take the battle to Russia instead of just defending itself from the invasion.

Two Ukrainian drones attacked the neftekhim Salavat oil refinery, owned by the state oil company Gazprom, in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, starting a fire, Gov. Radiy Khabirov said Thursday. There were no casualties, he said.

The target was more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Ukraine.

An official in Ukraine’s Security Service confirmed to The Associated Press that it carried out the refinery attack.

The drones struck the primary oil refining unit at the complex, and a large fire broke out, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the operation.

Ukraine has increasingly taken aim at Russia’s refineries. Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter, with revenue from the sector crucial for its war effort. Sustained Ukrainian drone strikes as well as a seasonal rise in demand recently have brought shortages at the pumps.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine