War-hit Qatar still plans to host Argentina-Spain game with Messi and Yamal for UEFA

“A final decision is anticipated towards the end of next week,” said the European soccer body which organizes the game with South American counterpart CONMEBOL.

Argentina and Spain are due to play at Lusail Stadium that staged the epic 2022 World Cup final. Argentina won a penalty shootout against France after Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappé got a hat track in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Qatar has close relations with UEFA. Its top soccer official Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president of Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain, is a member of the UEFA executive committee.

“Discussions are ongoing with the local organizers who have made a huge effort to make the match a success,” UEFA said.

If Doha is too much of a security risk to host the game, it could be moved to Spain or elsewhere in Europe where nearly all the players in the two squads are based.

The first Finalissima was at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2022. Argentina and Messi beat Italy 3-0.

