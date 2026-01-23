Wall Street drifts as Intel tumbles and gold's price rises to another record

The majority of stocks on Wall Street fell, and Intel weighed on the market after tumbling 16.7%. The chip company reported better results for the end of 2025 than analysts expected. But more attention was on its forecast for the first three months of this year, which fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said shortages of supplies are affecting the entire industry, and Intel expects available supply to hit a bottom early this year before improving in the spring and beyond. CEO Lip-Bu Tan highlighted the company’s opportunities created by the artificial-intelligence era.

Moves in the U.S. bond and foreign-currency markets, meanwhile, were relatively modest following sharp swings earlier in the week.

Global investors showed an early inclination to dump U.S. investments after President Donald Trump threatened 10% tariffs on European countries for opposing his push to own Greenland. Not only did prices for U.S. Treasury bonds tumble, sending their yields higher, the value of the U.S. dollar also slid against other currencies. Markets then found some relief after Trump on Wednesday announced “the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland” and called off the tariffs, though few details are available about it.

Gold’s price rose again Friday toward another record and got closer to $5,000 per ounce in a signal that investors are still looking for something safer to own amid all the uncertainty. It's already up nearly 15% for the year so far.

On Wall Street, Capital One Financial sank 6.9% after reporting a weaker profit for the end of 2025 than analysts expected. It also said it was buying Brex, which helps businesses issue corporate cards, for $5.15 billion in cash and stock.

On the winning side of the market was SLB, which added 1.3% after reporting a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The oil field services provider also raised its dividend 3.5%, while CEO Olivier Le Peuch said revenue improved from the prior quarter across all its four geographies for the first time since the spring of 2024.

CSX climbed 3.6% even though the railroad reported a weaker profit than analysts expected. Some analysts highlighted the company’s forecast for how much more operating profit it expects to retain from each $1 of revenue during 2026.

Clorox gained 2% after saying it was buying the maker of Purell, GOJO Industries, for $2.25 billion in cash.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were mixed after a survey said expectations for inflation in the upcoming year among U.S. consumers improved to 4%. While that's well above the 2% inflation that the Federal Reserve targets, it's the lowest such reading in a year for the University of Michigan's survey.

That kind of improvement could help avoid a worst-case scenario the Fed has been desperate to avoid, one where expectations for high inflation trigger a vicious cycle of behavior that only worsens inflation.

Overall sentiment among U.S. consumers, meanwhile, was a touch stronger than economists expected. That could help keep them spending and the main engine of the U.S. economy humming. A separate preliminary report from S&P Global suggested growth is continuing for U.S. business activity.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury held steady at 4.26% from late Thursday

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mostly lower in Europe after rising across much of Asia.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.3% after the Bank of Japan kept its key interest rate unchanged, as many investors expected. The central bank has been slowly pulling its policy rate higher from below zero and raised it to 0.75% in December.

Global markets have calmed following a surge higher for long-term government bond yields in Japan early in the week, sparked by worries that Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might make moves that would add heavily to the government’s already big debt.

