Voters will judge Omar's mix of progressivism and celebrity

After entering Congress with fanfare, Omar hurt herself early with comments about Jews, money and Israel that even some fellow Democrats called anti-Semitic, and found herself apologizing. She also came under scrutiny when her marriage fell apart and she married her political consultant months after denying they were having an affair.

Republicans also raised questions about continuing payments to her new husband's firm, though experts said they aren't necessarily improper.

Progressive Democrats gained confidence in Omar’s reelection chances after primary victories last week by fellow “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib in Michigan and by a Black Lives Matter activist in a St. Louis-area congressional primary. Progressives also claimed momentum from the renewed focus on racial and economic justice following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Shari Dveris, a 42-year-old school teacher, said she voted for Melton-Meaux because she doesn’t think the congresswoman “has done anything for her constituents,” echoing the challenger’s claim that Omar prioritized celebrity over the interests of her district. Dveris, who voted early on Monday in St. Louis Park, a Minneapolis suburb with a large Jewish community, said Omar “pulled a bait-and-switch” on the Jewish community during her 2018 campaign, namely with her support for the Boycott, Divest and Sanction, or BDS Movement against Israel.

“I just think that he’ll do more for us,” she said. “(Melton-Meaux) seems very honest and upfront, and I’m impressed with what he’s said so far.”

John Hildebrand, a 47-year-old teacher in Minneapolis who voted for Omar, said her national profile is an advantage.

“I think just her presence encourages other Muslims and Somalis to run for office and to seek to be represented,” he said. “I think she just engages people in the political system more and more.”

__

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Minneapolis voters line up to vote a day ahead of Minnesota's Tuesday primary election on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Minneapolis Election and Voters Services offices. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Ilhan Omar is interviewed in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone,File) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

FILE - in this July 22, 2020 file photo, Antone Melton-Meaux, poses after an interview in his Minneapolis office. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Tina Smith speaks in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien,File) Credit: Hannah Foslien Credit: Hannah Foslien

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Jason Lewis campaigns at a park in Inver Grove Heights, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone,File) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2014, file photo, Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., listens to a question during an appearance in Hot Springs, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) Credit: Danny Johnston Credit: Danny Johnston