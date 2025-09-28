Viktor Hovland out of Ryder Cup singles with injury. Harris English has to sit

Europe's lead went to 12-5 before anyone teed off. It needs to win two matches to retain the cup, and 14 1/2 points for the outright win.

The Ryder Cup requires each captain to put the name of one player in a sealed envelope Saturday night to be benched in case of an injury on the other team. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley went with English. The envelope has not been used since 1991 at Kiawah, when Steve Pate withdrew with a foot injury.

English, a runner-up in two majors this year, was among the six Americans who qualified for the team. He lost both his foursomes matches at Bethpage Black playing with Collin Morikawa, both times against Europe's top tandem of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Hovland delivered one of the key moments for Europe in a week filled with them, a 12-foot par putt on the 17th hole to stay 1 up and lead to a Saturday morning foursomes win over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Europe captain Luke Donald said Hovland was in pain during the Saturday morning match, then felt worse hitting drivers on the range after. Hovland was replaced in the Saturday afternoon lineup and taken for an MRI, which showed the recurrence of the disc issue that sidelined him in June.

Europe said in a statement Hovland woke up Sunday unable to move his neck. He tried to warm up, but ultimately informed Donald he was unable to play.

“There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today," Hovland said in a statement. "Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on.”

The envelope, one of the most difficult tasks for a captain, has been part of the Ryder Cup agreement since 1979.

___

AP Ryder Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/ryder-cup