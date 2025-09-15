Vikings QB McCarthy's sprained ankle will keep him out for next game vs. Burrow-less Bengals

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the next game with a sprained ankle, coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

McCarthy didn't miss any time during Minnesota's 22-6 loss to Atlanta, passing an initial medical evaluation and getting his foot taped up for extra support after the injury occurred late in the third quarter at the end of a 16-yard run. The ankle pain predictably worsened overnight, O'Connell said, and the decision to sideline McCarthy for the game against Cincinnati this Sunday was not performance-related.