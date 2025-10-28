Vietnam's tourist sites submerged as record rainfall causes major flooding

By Tuesday morning, water levels in Hue’s iconic Perfume River had risen to 4.62 meters (15 feet) and were waist-deep in the UNESCO-listed former imperial capital and the ancient town of Hoi An.

Tourists were evacuated by boat from Hoi An after persistent rains and releases from hydroelectric dams caused water in the Hoai River to rise nearly 2 meters (6 1/2 feet). State media said around 40,000 tourists were moved to other hotels.

“The flood was rising so fast and we had to quickly relocate our guests to other hotels outside the flooding area for their safety,” said Nguyen Ngoc Anh, a hotelier near the Thu Bon river in Hoi An. He said they could only secure the doors of the hotels and evacuate the flooded premises.

The floods in Hue submerged homes and cut off major streets, state media reported, adding that residents used boats to move around.

The train route between Hanoi in the north and the southern financial capital of Ho Chi Minh city was suspended, impacting thousands of passengers, state media said.

On Monday evening, Vietnam’s railways positioned 19 carriages laden with heavy stones weighing 980 tons (1,080 U.S. tons) on a bridge to prevent it from being swept away by floodwaters, state media said.

About 1,000 people in rural pockets of the Thua Thien Hue province were isolated by flooding and landslides, said Australian nonprofit Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation. The number includes 200 children under its care.

Global warming is making tropical storms stronger and wetter, according to experts, because warmer oceans provide them with more fuel, driving more intense winds, heavier rainfall and shifting precipitation patterns across East Asia.

Vietnam is among the most flood-prone countries worldwide with nearly half its population living in areas of risk.

