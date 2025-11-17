Victor Wembanyama had an MRI that confirmed a left calf strain, Spurs say

Breaking: Bengals: NFL suspends Ja’Marr Chase for spitting on Pittsburgh’s Jalen Ramsey

28 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs said Monday that an MRI confirmed star Victor Wembanyama has a left calf strain.

The team didn't provide any more details, such as the degree of strain or timeline for recovery, which could be a few weeks if it's a mild strain.

Wembanyama underwent the MRI on Sunday, when he sat out of San Antonio’s victory against the Sacramento Kings.

He suffered the injury Friday against the Golden State Warriors. He had 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 109-108 loss.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and leads the league with 3.58 blocks per game.

San Antonio is off to its best start in a decade at 8-4, including a franchise-record 5-0 start.

Wembanyama was limited to 46 games last season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. He underwent surgery to help clear the blood clot and no long-term issues were expected.

