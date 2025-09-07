Verstappen claims dominant victory at Italian Grand Prix for 1st win since May

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of title contenders and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It was a first win since May for Verstappen – and only his third of the season — and capped a wonderful weekend at Monza for the four-time world champion, who had posted the fastest lap in Formula 1 history at the track on Saturday to claim pole position.