Venus Williams to get new Barbie as part of Inspiring Women collection

Venus Williams has a new Barbie, this one part of the dollmaker’s Inspiring Women collection
This image provided by Mattel shows the The Barbie Inspiring Women Venus Williams doll. (Mattel via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by Mattel shows the The Barbie Inspiring Women Venus Williams doll. (Mattel via AP)
Arts & Entertainment
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Venus Williams has a new Barbie, this one part of the dollmaker's Inspiring Women collection.

Williams' doll, to be released Friday, will celebrate the tennis great and pay equity champion with a doll wearing the uniform she wore while winning Wimbledon in 2007.

Williams' win for the fifth of her seven grand slam titles was the first time a woman received equal prize money as the men at a top-level tournament.

The doll, suggested to retail for $38, will feature Williams in all white with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket and tennis ball.

Williams also had a Barbie doll released in May 2024 that highlighted nine trailblazing female athletes as part of Barbie's 65th anniversary celebration.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

In Other News
1
4 people, including 1 child, in ‘critical condition’ after crash on...
2
Hamilton Schools welcome excited students to new school year
3
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opening Aug. 27 in Middletown
4
Condos, retail center proposed for Pleasant Avenue, John Gray Road in...
5
Whimmydiddle returns to RiversEdge as a two-night, paid event