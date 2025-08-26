Venus Williams loses in 3 sets at the US Open in her 1st Grand Slam match in 2 years

She started slowly, ceding 11 of the initial 13 points and falling behind 2-0. With members of the crowd shouting, “Let’s go, Venus!” and roaring after her winners — and her fiance, Andrea Preti, leaping out of his seat — Williams took the next three games to go ahead 3-2, before Muchova grabbed the next four to claim that set.

But Williams broke to begin the second set on her way to tying the match.

In the third set, though, 2023 French Open runner-up Muchova, who is 29, was simply too good.

___

