Venmo users have trouble sending and receiving money during service outage

Users of the payment app Venmo are experiencing problems sending and receiving money amid widespread social media posts about service issues
FILE - A Venmo mobile app shows it is not available during the Amazon Web Services outage, Oct. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

FILE - A Venmo mobile app shows it is not available during the Amazon Web Services outage, Oct. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By AUDREY McAVOY – Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago
Users of the payment app Venmo experienced trouble sending and receiving money on Wednesday amid widespread social media posts about service issues.

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed reports that problems began spiking at about 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Venmo said in a post on the social platform X that it was working to address the breakdown.

“We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues with Venmo right now,” the company said. “Our team is working on a fix, and we’ll update you as soon as it’s resolved.”

Some social media accounts replied that they were unable to pay for medication or buy dinner.

Later in the evening, multiple people reported the app was back up, but there was no official announcement.

Peer-to-peer payment apps have exploded in popularity in the last decade. Venmo had 92 million active users as of last year.

