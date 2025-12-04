Venmo announces it is 'back up and running' following widespread service outage

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed reports that problems began spiking at about 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday.

Many people posted on social media about experiencing problems with the service, including some who said they were unable to pay for medication or buy dinner.

Venmo had said Wednesday night on X that it was “working on a fix.”

The company didn't provide any additional details about what caused the problem or how it was fixed.

Peer-to-peer payment apps have exploded in popularity in the last decade. Venmo had 92 million active users as of last year.