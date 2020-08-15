Venezuelans brave open sea on tubes, fishing for survival

“If we don’t help ourselves and don’t go to work, who’s going to feed us?” said the 35-year-old Almeida. “Nobody.”

The new coronavirus hit Venezuela in mid-March and the government ordered most businesses closed. The virus has steadily spread in the five months since. Officials say it's killed fewer than 300 and sickened roughly 31,000.

The nation remains largely paralyzed and commercial flights have been grounded at the the nation's main airport in La Guaira. People have little hope life will return to normal anytime soon.

Newcomers to substance fishing stick close to the safety of La Guaira's pier, fearing the open seas.

Almeida and Méndez, 40, consider themselves experienced after spending a couple months entering the water on inner tubes. They make plastic hand paddles and wear flippers on their feet to propel them into the Caribbean. They're quickly out of sight of those back on shore.

They wear their extra fishhooks in the brim of their hats — away from the rubber and ready to grab. They drop fishing lines from a spool baited with sardines.

The fishermen also bring rubber strips to improvise emergency patches just in case of an accidental puncture.

When they catch a fish, they pull it in slowly to see whether a shark is following. They avoid drawing them in too close.

Despite the risks, the fishermen say being at sea for several hours brings a calm. They're far from the struggles of life on land — the growing coronavirus, economic crisis, hungry children and no work.

It's also where the big fish swim.

They paddle back to shore against the currents. It’s tiring. Then they walk several miles home, barefoot and carrying their catch in a yellow, blue and red backpack the government gives schoolchildren. Their inner tube rests on one shoulder.

This was a good day, and they pulled in enough fish to feed their families and share some with neighbors for a week. The rest they sell for a few dollars.

“If we can’t work, where do we go?” said Méndez, a husband and father with two children. “God gave us this — the sea. So we go fishing.”

Associated Press writer Scott Smith contributed to this story from Caracas, Venezuela.

Edward Murat, 20, carries his inner tube to the beach for open sea fishing at Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Jonny Gomez, a 22-year-old bricklayer by trade, returns from a day of open sea fishing on his inner tube, at Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Jonny Gomez, a 22-year-old bricklayer by trade, returns to shore after a day of open sea fishing on his inner tube, at Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Bricklayers by trade, Jonny Gomez, 22, and Jean Carlos Almeida, 35, prepare to clean their catch of the day on the shore of Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Eric Mendez, a 40-year-old bricklayer by trade, prepares to clean a sunfish, part of his catch of the day, on the shore of Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

A boy helps Eric Mendez, a 40-year-old bricklayer by trade, with fish Mendez caught in the open sea on his inner tube at Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Jean Carlos Almeida, 35, and Eric Mendez, 40, return home after a day of open sea fishing on their inner tubes, at Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Bianca the cat eyes a string of fish caught by Eric Mendez, a 40-year-old bricklayer by trade, at Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Eric Mendez, a 40-year-old bricklayer, floats on his inner tube while open sea fishing in Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020