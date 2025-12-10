Venezuelan opposition leader Machado will not attend Peace Prize ceremony

A day earlier, a news conference that Machado was expected to attend was canceled. She last appeared in public 11 months ago.

The 58-year-old’s win for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in her South American nation was announced on Oct. 10, and she was described as a woman “who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.”

Machado won an opposition primary election and intended to challenge President Nicolás Maduro in last year’s presidential election, but the government barred her from running for office. Retired diplomat Edmundo González took her place.