Utah's Jaren Jackson Jr. will have surgery on knee growth that was found during post-trade physical

It’s unclear how long Jackson will be out. A team spokesperson said they would provide an update on his return after the surgery.

Utah acquired Jackson from Memphis as part of an eight-player deal. A rebuilding Grizzlies team received three first-round picks alongside Georges Niang, Kyle Anderson, Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks. Utah gained Jackson, Jock Landale, John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr.

Jackson was drafted by the Grizzlies with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft. He was a two-time All-Star in Memphis and the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson has played in three games for Utah against Orlando, Miami and Sacramento. He helped the Jazz to a 115-111 win against Miami with 22 points and five assists, and a Wednesday night 121-93 rout of Sacramento with 23 points and four assists.

Jackson has averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 48 games this season.

