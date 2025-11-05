Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler to undergo shoulder surgery and miss rest of season

Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury
56 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury that will require surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Kessler will have a procedure to repair a labral tear on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Kessler was off to a strong start in five games this season, averaging 14.4 points on 70.3% shooting to go with 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He had even added an accurate 3-point shot to his arsenal, hitting 6 of 8 this season after having made just 11 of 56 in his first three seasons.

He opened this season with 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting, nine rebounds and four blocks in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 25 points and 11 rebounds two games later in a win over the Phoenix Suns.

