Utah college where Charlie Kirk was killed is a lesser-known school but the state's largest

Nearly nine out of 10 students at the school in Orem are from Utah, and 18% of students are 25 years old or older. Business and psychology are among the most popular majors.

Utah Valley University's campus is right off a major highway about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, where the state's flagship school, the University of Utah, is located.

Utah Valley is also just a few miles away from Brigham Young University, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.

The Utah Valley University Wolverines have several athletic teams, including men’s and women’s basketball teams that play in the Western Athletic Conference.