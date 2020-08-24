Usain Bolt to 'stay in' while awaiting results of virus test

He wrote in the posts: “Stay safe my ppl" with hands folded in prayer.

The comments on his post ranged from well wishes like “please get better my legend” to advice such as “drink up your ginger tea non stop.”

On the track, Bolt was known for his poses — his “Lighting Bolt” became iconic — and of course his post-race celebrations. His speed and charisma made his sport can’t-miss viewing whenever he lined up in the blocks.

Bolt set the world records in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He retired after worlds in 2017.

