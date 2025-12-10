USA Today editor in chief out after a year in job

“Caren Bohan has been a valued colleague during her tenure at USA Today,” Richardson said in a statement. “We sincerely wish her well and thank her for her many contributions.”

Like many news organizations, Gannett has suffered financially over the past two decades, and its leadership announced over the summer it was making $100 million in cuts.

In a social media message announcing her departure, Bohan made reference to the “many challenges facing our industry” in praising the journalists at USA Today.

“I am tremendously proud of the work we did, including audience-first storytelling, watchdog journalism and deeply reported narrative stories,” Bohan wrote.