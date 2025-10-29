US World Series viewers drop 14% for first two games of Dodgers, Blue Jays matchup

MLB said the combined 32.6 million viewers for the opener in the U.S., Canada and Japan were its highest since the Chicago Cubs' ended their 108-year title draught by beating Cleveland in Game 7 of the 2016 Series.

Toronto's 11-4 win in Game 1 averaged 13,305,000 and Los Angeles' 5-1 victory in Game 2, which did not include Univision coverage, averaged 11.63 million, Fox said.

Los Angeles' 6-3, 10-inning win in last year's opener that ended with Freddie Freeman's grand slam was seen by 15.2 million, the most-watched Series game since 2019. The Dodgers' 4-2 victory in Game 2 last year was viewed by 13.44 million.

Game 1 this year drew 7 million viewers in Canada and Game 2 was watched by 6.6 million, the two most-watched Blue Jays games on Sportsnet. The network is owned by Rogers Communications Inc., the parent company of the Blue Jays.

The opener also was broadcast with French-language commentary on TVA Sports and drew 502,000, that network's most-watched game.

This year's opener averaged 11.8 million on NHK-G, the most-viewed World Series game in Japan televised by a single network, and Game 2 averaged 9.5 million on NHK-BS for a two-game Japanese average of 10.7 million.

The two-game average in the U.S., Canada and Japan was 30.5 million.

