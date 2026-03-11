US will permanently close the consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, its closest mission to Afghanistan

The move has been under consideration for more than a year since the Trump administration began downsizing nearly all federal agencies and is not related to the Iran war, which has sparked protests in various Pakistani cities, including Karachi, where the U.S. consulate has suspended operations.

The Peshawar consulate employs 18 American diplomats and other government personnel and 89 local staff, according to the notice, which is dated Tuesday and said the department would spend $3 million to close it down. More than half of that amount, $1.8 million, would pay for the relocation of armored trailers that had served as temporary office space, it said.

The rest will go toward moving the consulate's motor pool fleet, electronic and telecommunications equipment and office furniture to the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the remaining consulates in Karachi and Lahore, the notice said.

Because of its proximity to the Afghan border and Kabul, the Peshawar consulate had been a key jumping-off facility for overland travel into Afghanistan as well as a point of contact for American citizens in northwestern Pakistan and Afghan nationals seeking U.S. assistance.

The notification said consular services for American citizens and others would be handled by the embassy in Islamabad, which is about 114 miles (184 kilometers) away.

“The closure would not adversely affect the mission’s ability to advance core U.S. national interests, assist U.S. citizens, or to conduct adequate oversight of foreign assistance programs because all of those functions would continue to be performed by U.S. Embassy Islamabad," it said.