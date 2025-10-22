US stocks pull back from their records as gold's price drops again

Netflix dragged the market lower after delivering a weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The pressure is on it and companies broadly to deliver solid growth in profits. That would help counter criticism that their stock prices shot too high following a 35% romp for the S&P 500 from a low in April.

Netflix’s stock came into the day with a jump of 39.3% for the year so far, more than double the S&P 500’s gain, before dropping 10.2% on Wednesday

AT&T fell 2.3% after delivering a profit that only matched analysts’ expectations, while Texas Instruments sank 6.8% after its profit fell just short of forecasts.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Intuitive Surgical, which sells robotic-assisted surgical systems. It jumped 13.9% after reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Boston Scientific climbed 4.6% after likewise topping analysts' profit expectations.

Bank stocks were holding relatively steady after Capital One Financial, Western Alliance Bancorp and others reported stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected. The report from Western Alliance was particularly welcome after it helped shake confidence in the industry last week. It’s one of several banks that have warned of potentially bad loans on its books, possibly because of fraud.

Beyond Meat, meanwhile, swung significantly during a manic Wednesday. It fell 8.3%, reversing course from sharp gains earlier in trading when it more than doubled. The stock is in the midst of a broader meme-stock run and remains up more than 80% so far in October.

Part of Beyond’s rise could be due to a recent announcement that Walmart will increase availability of some of its products at over 2,000 U.S. stores. The maker of plant-based meat alternatives was also the biggest holding in the Roundhill Meme Stock exchange-traded fund, as of Tuesday. The ETF holds stocks of companies where investors have piled in almost regardless of their financial prospects, simply in hopes of catching a wave.

Momentum was continuing to head the other way for gold, which slipped 0.8% to $4,074.70 per ounce. That’s after Tuesday’s 5.3% slide knocked it off its record high.

Many of the same factors that drew buyers to gold this year are still there. Expectations are still for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates through next year. Concerns are growing about inflation remaining high. And the worrisome mountains of debt that the U.S. and other governments worldwide have amassed are only rising further.

But no investment’s price goes up forever, and criticism had been growing that gold’s price had gone too far, too fast after it shot up even more than the U.S. stock market. Gold’s price is still up more than 50% for the year so far.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia.

London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9% after a report on U.K. inflation raised hopes for another cut to interest rates next month. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.6% for another one of the worlds bigger gains. But indexes fell 0.9% in Hong Kong and 0.7% in Paris.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 3.95% from 3.98% late Tuesday.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.