US, SKorea to begin scaled-down drills amid virus spike

The U.S. and South Korean militaries had canceled their springtime drills following a COVID-19 outbreak in the southern city of Daegu and nearby towns that was stabilized by April.

But South Korea is now dealing with a virus resurgence in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, home to half of the country’s 51 million people. It forced U.S. Forces Korea to designate the capital and surrounding areas off-limits to personnel who don’t live there. The 279 new cases South Korea reported on Sunday are the highest daily jump since early March.

There have been around 150 COVID-19 infections among U.S. troops stationed in South Korea since February, which prompted Gyeonggi Province near Seoul last month to openly call for the cancellation of the August drills. Gyeonggi includes the city of Pyeongtaek, the site of U.S. military headquarters.

The allies have downsized much of their combined training activity after Trump unilaterally suspended large-scale field training with South Korea after his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2018. Trump then seemed to adopt North Korea’s traditional view of such drills, criticizing them as a “provocative” drain of money.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have faltered since the collapse of Trump’s second meeting with Kim in February last year in Vietnam, where the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

The North reacted to last year’s summertime drills by ramping up its short-range missile tests and unleashing verbal vitriol toward South Korea, which had lobbied hard to revive nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.