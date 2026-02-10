US skating star Ilia Malinin leads after near-perfect short program at the Milan Cortina Olympics

Adam Siao Him Fa of France, the last skater to beat Malinin more than two years ago, was third with 102.55 points.

Malinin was beaten by Kagiyama in the short program during the team competition last weekend, leaving many to wonder whether the overwhelming favorite for Olympic gold was letting the pressure get to him. But he bounced back in the free skate to beat Japan's Shun Sato in a head-to-head battle, clinching a second straight gold for the U.S. and giving him a boost of momentum.

He carried it into Tuesday night at the Milan Ice Skating Arena.

Malinin opened with a big quad flip, landed a perfect triple axel — perhaps he is saving the quad axel that only he has ever landed for the free skate — and a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination that scored more than 22 points by itself.

By the time he landed the backflip and his signature “raspberry twist,” the crowd was ready to launch from its feet in applause.

Kagiyama was the only skater remaining, and he nearly matched Malinin with a splendid program of his own. But on his final jump, the triple axel, the reigning silver medalist had to step out and that cost him some valuable points in the grade of execution.

Both of them will have a couple of days to think about their decisive free skate. It doesn't happen until Friday night.

The opening night of men's figure skating packed a little bit of everything.

There was the cheeky fun of a “Minions” program by Spanish skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate, who was worried last week that he wouldn't get to perform it because of a copyright issue. There was the artistry of the Japanese skaters, the high-flying aerial acrobatics of the American contingent, and one of the most emotional moments of the entire Winter Games.

U.S. figure skater Maxim Naumov, whose parents Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were killed in a plane crash just over a year ago, fulfilled a dream they had shared by performing on Olympic ice. When his program drew to an end, Naumov stayed on his knees the middle of the rink, looking up to the heavens and telling them, “Look at what we’ve done.”

“Whatever life throws at you, if you can be resilient and push a little bit more than you think, you can do so much more,” said Naumov, who carried a picture of his parents to the kiss-and-cry, and whose score of 85.65 easily got him through to the free skate.

“You have to have that willpower and do things you love,” he said, “and that’s exactly what I am going to do.”

The podium fight among the real contenders began with Kao Miura, the former world junior champion. But the Four Continents winner last month popped his opening quad salchow, fell on a later jump and never really recovered.

Sato, the second of Japan's powerhouse trio, made a mistake of his own when he spun out of the second half of a quad toe-triple toe combo. He got through the rest of the program but scored just 88.70 points, leaving him well out of contention.

