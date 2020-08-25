US Sen. Stabenow urges USDA to extend food program waivers

The USDA did not return a request for further comment Tuesday.

Stabenow said Congress has not taken away the department’s ability to provide the necessary flexibility to ensure students receive healthy meals and she is uncertain where the decision was coming from. She said she hoped it was not coming from the Trump administration’s push to put students back in schools for in-person instruction.

“I sure would hate to think that somehow holding access to food over their heads, over a parents’ head, school’s heads, would be used in that process, but there’s been no deadline. At this point in time it’s a choice that they are making,” Stabenow said.

Stabenow, along with Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Scott of Virginia, said she would reach out to the department to denounce its decision to take away meal flexibility.

As school districts in Michigan publish their back-to-school plans, more and more are transitioning to hybrid learning or completely online instruction in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

