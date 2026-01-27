US says it's taking first steps to possibly reopen embassy in Venezuela after Maduro's ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has notified Congress that it is taking the first steps to possibly reopen the shuttered U.S. Embassy in Venezuela as it explores restoring relations with the South American country following the U.S. military raid that ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro.
In a notice to lawmakers dated Monday and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, the State Department said it was sending in a regular contingent of temporary staffers to conduct “select” diplomatic functions.
It said the staffers would live and work in a temporary facility while the existing embassy compound is brought up to standard. It was shuttered in March, 2019.
“We are writing to notify the committee of the Department of State’s intent to implement a phased approach to potentially resume Embassy Caracas operations,” the department said in separate but identical letters to 10 House and Senate committees.