US removes Brazilian Supreme Court justice and his wife from sanctions list

“It was Lula who put this repeal (of the sanctions) on Donald Trump’s desk, in a dignifying and sovereign dialogue,” said Gleisi Hoffmann, Brazil’s minister for institutional relations. “It is a big defeat for the family of Jair Bolsonaro, traitors who have conspired against Brazil and the judiciary.”

The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment on why de Moraes had been taken off the list.

The Trump administration had sanctioned the judge in July, accusing him of using his position to authorize arbitrary pretrial detentions and suppress freedom of expression in Brazil.

Lula's leftist administration has for long accused Eduardo Bolsonaro, a lawmaker and son of the former president, of misleading Trump on de Moraes and other members of the court. For his part, Eduardo Bolsonaro said he received the news of the sanctions being lifted from de Moraes “with regret.”

Brazil’s Supreme Court told The Associated Press it didn't have comment on the U.S. government’s decision for now.

Bolsonaro was accused of masterminding a plot to stay in power despite his 2022 election defeat to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — similar charges to what Trump faced after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in 2021 to stop Democrat Joe Biden from taking the White House.

Bolsonaro was convicted and sentenced to more than 27 years in prison. The embattled 70-year-old leader started serving his sentence last month while still requesting to be put on house arrest due to his poor health. The massive upheaval his allies expected upon his arrest did not materialize, though he remains a politically powerful figure ahead of next year's elections.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, who announced in March that he would start living in the U.S. in order to lobby the Trump administration to help his father avoid jail, said he would continue to fight for his father.

“The lack of internal cohesion and the insufficient support for initiatives pursued abroad contributed to the worsening of the current situation,” Eduardo Bolsonaro wrote on his social media channels, after Trump's reversal. “We sincerely hope that President Donald Trump's decision will be successful in defending the strategic interests of the American people, as is his duty."

In initially sanctioning de Moraes, the Treasury Department had cited the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of human rights abuse and corrupt officials. De Moraes said the use of the act against him was “illegal and regrettable.”

Also in July, the Trump’s administration imposed a 40% tariff on Brazilian products on top of a 10% tariff imposed earlier, justifying the tariffs by saying that Brazil’s policies and criminal prosecution of Bolsonaro constituted an economic emergency.

The two leaders started mending fences at the United Nations' General Assembly in September, which was followed by their first private meeting in Malaysia in October and subsequent phone conversations.

The Brazilian president has said he wasn't only trying to reverse the increase on tariffs but also to end the sanctions on de Moraes and some members of his government who were also hit by the measure.

Separately, Lula has urged Latin American states to help avoid a conflict in Venezuela as the Trump administration orders military action against vessels allegedly linked to drug cartels.

Last month, Trump signed an order to remove the additional import tariffs on some agribusiness products. The U.S. ran a $6.8 billion trade surplus last year with Brazil, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.