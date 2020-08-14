US productivity rises 7.3%, biggest increase since 2009

The Labor Department report Friday is its first estimate of second-quarter productivity and follows the first quarter’s 0.3% decline. Labor costs rose again in the second quarter after rising at a 9.8% rate in the January-March quarter. It's the biggest jump in labor costs since 2014.

Productivity mostly lagged during the record long 11-year expansion that followed the Great Recession, confounding economists. Defined as the amount of output per hour of work, productivity is the key to rising living standards, and the slow pace of growth in recent years has been a major reason that wage gains have stalled.