US officials: 1st Israel-UAE commercial flight next week

The flight, likely on an Israeli El-Al airliner, would carry a U.S. delegation headed by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, the officials said. They said the Israeli delegation would be made up of experts in the fields of aviation, space, health and banking. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It will be the first known direct flight by Israel’s state airline to a Gulf Arab country and an important sign of progress in implementing the Aug. 13 agreement by Israel and the UAE to establish official relations.