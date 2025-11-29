U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams scores long-range goal for Bournemouth in Premier League

Goalkeeper Tim Howard is the only player from the U.S. men's team who has scored from farther out in the Premier League, according to stats company Opta. That was in 2012, when Howard's clearance from his own area for Everton against Bolton bounced once and into the net.

The goal increased Bournemouth's lead to 2-0 at the time and was Adams' second in his last four games, with the midfielder having also netted at Manchester City on Nov. 2.

Adams, who captained the Americans at the 2022 World Cup, hadn't previously scored for Bournemouth, which he joined in August 2023, or in his one other season in the Premier League — at Leeds in the 2022-23 campaign.

