US manufacturing improves in July, future clouded by virus

Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey committee, said it was encouraging that positive comments from survey participants were running two to one ahead of more cautious comments.

The index tracking new orders posted a strong gain of 5.1-percentage points from the June reading while the production index was up 4.8 percentage points. The orders backlog index was also up.

Of 18 manufacturing industries, 13 reported growth in July led by wood products and furniture and related products. The three industries reporting contractions in July were transportation equipment, machinery and fabricated metal products.

“The health and economic crisis are inextricably linked and the economic recovery cannot be ensured until the impact of the virus is contained,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics. “We expect manufacturing to grow gradually ahead with botched management of the pandemic and ongoing virus-related uncertain set to constrain activity.”