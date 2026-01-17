US launches another retaliatory strike in Syria, killing leader tied to deadly Islamic State ambush

“The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, said in a statement. “There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you.”

It was the latest strike as part of a broader U.S. operation ordered by President Donald Trump following the ambush of the Americans to target “ISIS thugs” trying to regroup after the ouster of autocratic leader Bashar Assad a year ago.

The Republican president has stressed that Syria was fighting alongside American troops, as the U.S. military is expanding its cooperation with security forces as part of a coalition fighting the militant group. He added at the time that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa was “extremely angry and disturbed by this attack."

CENTCOM said that the operation, titled “Hawkeye Strike,” has resulted in U.S. and partners like Jordan and Syria targeting more than 100 Islamic State infrastructure and weapons site targets.