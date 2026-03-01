US and Israel pound Iran as Trump signals willingness to talk to new leaders after Khamenei's death

As the bombardment went on, the conflict widened beyond the U.S., Israel and Iran. Iran-supported militant groups in Iraq and Lebanon claimed strikes on Israel and a U.S. base. Gulf states warned that they could retaliate against Iran after strikes that hit key sites and killed at least five civilians. And after Britain said it would let the U.S. use its bases as part of the war effort, Cyprus said a drone attack targeted a British base on the island.

Iran vowed revenge, firing missiles at Israel and Arab states in a counteroffensive that killed three U.S. service members — the first known American casualties from the conflict. Israeli rescue services said strikes hit several locations, including Jerusalem and a synagogue in Beit Shemesh, where nine people were killed and 28 wounded, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 11.

The attacks on Iran showed no signs of relenting as the U.S. and Israel took aim at warships and ballistic missile sites. It was a startling show of military might for an American president who swept into office on an “America First” platform and pledged to keep out of “forever wars."

Trump vows vengeance for US deaths

The three who were killed were Army soldiers deployed to Kuwait as part of a supplies and logistics unit, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel announced several waves of fighter jet attacks targeting Tehran, including buildings belonging to Iran’s air force, its missile command and its internal security force, which violently quashed anti-government protests in January.

The U.S. military said B-2 stealth bombers struck Iran’s ballistic missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs. Trump said on social media that nine Iranian warships had been sunk and that the Iranian navy’s headquarters had been “largely destroyed.”

Others have mostly stayed out of the war and pressed for diplomacy. But in an indication the conflict could draw in other nations, Britain, France and Germany said Sunday they were ready to work with the U.S. to help stop Iran’s attacks, and a group of Gulf Arab countries said it reserved the right to respond to Iranian strikes.

The weekend attacks were the second combined strikes in eight months from the U.S. and Israel against Iran. In the 12-day war last June, Israeli and American strikes greatly weakened Iran’s air defenses, military leadership and nuclear program. But the killing of Khamenei, who ruled Iran for more than three decades, creates a leadership vacuum, increasing the risk of regional instability.

Trump, who a day earlier had encouraged Iranians to “take over” their government, signaled Sunday that he was open to dialogue with Iran's new leadership.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,” he told The Atlantic.

War expands beyond US bases, Iran and Israel

In the Gulf, Iran’s retaliatory strikes pushed the conflict into cities that have long marketed themselves as regional safe havens. Three were reported killed in the United Arab Emirates and one each in Kuwait and Bahrain.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said most Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted. But some either got through or fell as debris, causing the deaths and significant damage. Bahrain and Kuwait said Iranian strikes in both countries hit civilian targets outside the U.S. bases where Iran had pledged to retaliate.

In Lebanon and Iraq, Iranian-supported militant groups also entered the conflict.

The Iraqi Shiite militia Saraya Awliya al-Dam claimed a drone attack Monday targeting U.S. troops at the airport in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, further widening the retaliation over the killing of Khamenei.

The group is one of a number of Shiite militias operating in Iraq. The U.S. and Iraq did not immediately comment on the claim. A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence information, confirmed that the the attack occurred.

Israel also launched strikes on Beirut, after Hezbollah fired missiles across the Lebanon-Israel border early Monday.

It was the first strike the Lebanese militant group claimed against Israel in more than a year. The Israeli military said Hezbollah had “joined the campaign” alongside Iran.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its strikes were retaliation for the killing of Khamenei and “repeated Israeli aggressions.”

Associated Press journalists in Beirut were jolted awake by a series of explosions that shook buildings and shattered windows. Warplanes were heard flying low overhead.

Lebanese government officials had urged Hezbollah not to enter the fray in support of Iran, fearing another war. The country has not recovered from the last Israel-Hezbollah war, which nominally ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November 2024. Since then, Israel has continued to launch near-daily strikes in Lebanon aimed at stopping Hezbollah from regrouping.

Iran’s proxies were a chief concern for American and Israeli officials before they suspended negotiations and moved ahead with strikes on Iran.

The streets of Tehran are largely deserted

In Tehran, there was little sign Iranians had heeded Trump's call for an uprising against the government.

The streets were largely deserted as people sheltered during airstrikes, witnesses told The Associated Press, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution. The paramilitary Basij, which has played a central role in crushing protests, set up checkpoints across the city, they said.

An Iranian medical professional in northern Iran said he and colleagues spent the early hours of Sunday celebrating Khamenei’s death indoors because armed security forces are still heavily deployed in his city.

There were forces stopping and interrogating people celebrating in their cars, but there was no gunfire, said the doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

“It was one of the best nights, if not the best night of our lives,” the doctor said in a voice message from the city of Rasht. "We didn’t sleep at all. And we don’t even feel tired.”

An eyewitness in the city told AP that the windows of their apartment shook violently, and residents came out onto the streets fearing it was too dangerous to stay inside. The witness spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Video footage from Tehran showed plumes of smoke filling the skyline, and the state-run IRNA news agency reported that parts of the building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting were struck Sunday.

In southern Iran, at least 165 people were killed Saturday when a girls’ school was struck, and dozens more were wounded, IRNA reported. The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in the area. The U.S. military said it was looking into the reports.

Iran promises revenge and moves to choose new leader

As supreme leader, Khamenei had final say on all major policies since 1989. He led Iran’s clerical establishment and the Revolutionary Guard, the two main centers of power in the governing theocracy.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a prerecorded message that a new leadership council had begun its work. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a new supreme leader would be chosen in “one or two days.”

Araghchi blamed the U.S. and Israel for starting the war. He said he had spoken to his counterparts in the Gulf countries and urged them to pressure the U.S. and Israel to end it.

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in a televised address. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”

In a social media post, Trump warned against any retaliation, saying “IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

The chance to kill senior leaders called a ‘golden opportunity’

An Israeli military official described Saturday’s mission against the Iranian leadership as the result of months of “extremely high coordination” with the U.S. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a covert operation, said a variety of factors created a “golden opportunity." Those factors included weeks of training and monitoring the movements of senior figures, along with “real time intelligence” that the targets were gathered together.

The results, the official said, were near-simultaneous strikes, within 60 seconds of one another, in three locations 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) from Israel that killed Khamenei and some 40 senior figures, including the head of the Revolutionary Guard and the country’s defense minister.

___

Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel; Boak from West Palm Beach, Florida; and Tucker from Washington. Associated Press writers Joe Federman in Jerusalem, Sarah El Deeb in Beirut, Amir Radjy in Cairo, Aamer Madhani, Konstantin Toropin, David Klepper and Matthew Lee in Washington, Sam Metz in Ramallah, West Bank, Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad and AP journalists around the world, contributed to this report.