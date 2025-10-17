Breaking: No developments, construction allowed along part of Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester; moratorium enacted

US has seized survivors after strike on suspected drug-carrying vessel in Caribbean, AP source says

Two U.S. officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that the U.S. military has carried out a sixth, deadly strike in the Caribbean
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 (AP Photo/Omar Havana)
News Elections
By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN and – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that the U.S. military has carried out a sixth, deadly strike in the Caribbean.

One of the officials said the strike, conducted on what is believed to be a semi-submersible or submersible vessel, killed at least one person and left behind at least two survivors. Both officials were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In Other News
1
No developments, construction allowed along part of Union Centre...
2
Former Fairfield Twp. firefighter pleads guilty to forgery...
3
Discard Day in Fairfield is Saturday: 81,000 pounds of recyclables and...
4
Nearly 1M attended Spooky Nook events in Hamilton so far this year
5
Principal leads Fairfield school to district’s first top state rating